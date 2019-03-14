The success that Bob Diaco has had throughout his career as a defensive coordinator is impressive. In fact, Diaco was named the top assistant coach in college football in 2012 when he won the Broyles Award.

Diaco will be implementing a new 3-4 scheme which is not a look Bulldog fans are familiar with.

When Diaco’s system is clicking on all cylinders, it is very good. It is a scheme that I would not classify as “bend-but-don’t-break” as many have described it to be. I think the more appropriate term to use would be “extremely disciplined”. Diaco describes his defensive scheme as a “no crease” scheme, one that limits big plays. While the Tech defense was solid overall in 2018, Skip Holtz expressed concern about the number of big plays allowed and ranking 121st nationally in red zone defense. Diaco will be tasked with getting these issues fixed.

While the 3-4 look will be the base defense, there will still be plenty of four-man fronts.

Diaco is known as one of the great teachers in college football who always has his guys in the right spot to make plays.

When asked if he enjoyed playing for the fiery defensive coordinator, one of Diaco’s former players told BleedTechBlue.com, “Hell yeah, he’ll get the most out of his players and brings more juice than any coach I’ve ever seen.”

While most of spring will be spent teaching and installing the scheme, Diaco has no shortage of talent on the defensive side with the likes of L’Jarius Sneed, Darryl Lewis, Amik Robertson, Collin Scott, Connor Taylor, and Willie Baker all returning in 2019.

