It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech had its share of struggles along the offensive line in 2018.

The unit allowed 33 sacks (89th nationally) and only paved the way for 130 yards per game (111th nationally) on the ground. Outside of Jaqwis Dancy (5.4 YPC), Bulldog ball carriers only averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The pass blocking left a lot to be desired as well as the Bulldogs ranked 121st nationally in pass blocking efficiency.

Robert McFarland’s unit will be looking for improvement this spring.

O’Shea Dugas and Michael Rodriguez have departed the program due to graduation, leaving holes at both tackle spots. Drew Kirkpatrick, Kody Russey, and Ethan Reed all return along the interior of the offensive line to give the unit a solid core. DeVante Lovett, Gewhite Stallworth, and Willie Allen will get the first cracks at earning the tackle jobs this spring.

Other options along the offensive line this spring include Joshua Mote, Taylor Fondal, Carter Habich, Christian Henderson, Biron Rossell, Noah Pitre, and Abraham Deflin.

Better offensive line play will go a long way in the Tech offense improving its production.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1! Limited time offer!! Get access to daily practice reports throughout spring practice! As BleedTechBlue subscribers have said, “Bleed Tech Blue ("BTB") is a private message board professionally managed and directed by a passionate Tech alumnus and fan who has direct access to accurate sports "insider" information. It is common for BTB members to learn of recruiting developments one to three days before the general public. BTB is the place to go for Louisiana Tech Athletics and University news. The value of the information and the friendships made from BTB has far exceeded my expectations when I joined years ago. BTB continues to be my first source for Louisiana Tech.”

New users, sign-up here.

Returning users and past subscribers, sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!