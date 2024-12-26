Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Louisiana Tech (5-7) will make the short trip over to Shreveport for a match-up with #22 Army (11-2) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM on ESPN/KXKZ 107.5 FM. This will be the 14th bowl appearance in Louisiana Tech's football history. The Bulldogs are 8-4-1 all-time in bowl games. With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams. PFF Grading Scale 90 and Above - Elite Level 80 to 89 - All-Conference Level 70 to 79 - Starter Level 60 to 69 - Backup Level 59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Army Defense LA Tech Player PFF Grade Army Player PFF Grade QB Evan Bullock 69.2 DE Dre Miller 58.7 RB Omiri Wiggins 71 NT Kody Harris-Miller 66.8 LT Daniel Keys 52.7 DE Jack Latore 57.9 LG Ashanti Cole 70.4 OLB Elo Modozie 72.9 C Landon Nelson 58 ILB Andon Thomas 76 RG Ja'Marion Kennedy 63.7 ILB Kalib Fortner 68.5 RT Hayden Christman 62.4 OLB Chance Keith 62.5 TE Eli Finley 51.9 S Casey Larkin 70 WR Tru Edwards 74.1 S Max DiDomenico 71.6 WR Jimmy Holiday 68.1 CB Donavon Platt 65.6 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 50.4 CB Jaydan Mayes 75.9

Interestingly enough, Louisiana Tech wrapped up the regular season ranking 14th nationally in time of possession this season. Can the Bulldogs play keep away from the Black Knights on Saturday night? If they can, it'll likely give the Bulldogs a much better chance at coming away with a victory. Louisiana Tech's offensive struggles have been well chronicled throughout the season, and they'll be playing against the #7 scoring defense in the country when they square-off against #22 Army. The Black Knights rank #25 in rush defense and #27 in pass defense, so there isn't any real substantial weakness on paper. Can Evan Bullock find his play makers Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday through the air? That would be huge for the Tech offense.

Army Offense vs LA Tech Defense Army Player PFF Grade LA Tech Player PFF Grade QB Bryson Daily 91.4 DE Jessie Evans 64.7 RB Hayden Reed 64.5 NT Christian Davis 51.5 RB Miles Stewart 61.9 DE Mykol Clark 65.3 SL Noah Short 79.1 LB CJ Harris 61.4 LT Connor Finucane 81.4 LB Zach Zimos 71.8 LG Bill Katsigiannis 83.7 LB Sifa Leota 66 C Brady Small 83.1 S Blake Thompson 64.3 RG Paolo Gennarelli 80.3 S Isaiah Mcelvane 65 RT Lucas Scott 89.7 S Jacob Fields 63.4 TE David Crossan 64.4 CB Cedric Woods 65.2 WR Casey Reynolds 92.2 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 74.1