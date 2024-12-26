Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Louisiana Tech (5-7) will make the short trip over to Shreveport for a match-up with #22 Army (11-2) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM on ESPN/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
This will be the 14th bowl appearance in Louisiana Tech's football history. The Bulldogs are 8-4-1 all-time in bowl games.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
Interestingly enough, Louisiana Tech wrapped up the regular season ranking 14th nationally in time of possession this season.
Can the Bulldogs play keep away from the Black Knights on Saturday night? If they can, it'll likely give the Bulldogs a much better chance at coming away with a victory.
Louisiana Tech's offensive struggles have been well chronicled throughout the season, and they'll be playing against the #7 scoring defense in the country when they square-off against #22 Army.
The Black Knights rank #25 in rush defense and #27 in pass defense, so there isn't any real substantial weakness on paper.
Can Evan Bullock find his play makers Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday through the air? That would be huge for the Tech offense.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have been stellar all year but Saturday night will provide a stiff test in a number of ways.
Not only is Army the #1 ranked rush offense in the country with the best offensive line in the country, but the Bulldogs also only have six healthy bodies along its defensive front.
Depth could be an issue, but I don't doubt Jeremiah Johnson at this point. Seriously, how could you with the job that he's done this season?
Tech's rush defense ranks 20th nationally, so the Bulldogs have proven to be able to stop the run at a high level this season. The game will boil down to how well the 'Dogs can slow down Bryson Daily. Daily rushed for 29 touchdowns in 2024 on his way to finishing sixth in the Heisman race.
Passing wise, Army ranks 133rd nationally in yards per game. They don't throw the football, obviously. However, when they do its for large chunks of yards as the Black Knights rank 10th nationally in passing efficiency.
