Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech will close out the 2024 season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams. PFF Grading Scale 90 and Above - Elite Level 80 to 89 - All-Conference Level 70 to 79 - Starter Level 60 to 69 - Backup Level 59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Kennesaw State Defense LA Tech Player PFF Grade Kennesaw St Player PFF Grade QB Evan Bullock 67.9 DE Jordan Miles 68.8 RB Omiri Wiggins 67.3 DT Tylun Dunlap 69.6 LT Daniel Keys 51.3 NT Jaiden Grimes 69.7 LG Bert Hale 63.1 DE Juandarion Silas 65.9 C Landon Nelson 57.8 LB Garland Benyard 62.8 RG Ja'Marion Kennedy 62 LB Donelius Johnson 76.3 RT Hayden Christman 60 S/LB Sidney Porter 70.6 TE Eli Finley 51.4 S Milon Jones 70.6 WR Tru Edwards 73.4 S Isaac Paul 47.6 WR Jimmy Holiday 68.2 CB JeRico Washington Jr. 82.8 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 50.3 CB Tyler Hallum 73.9

On paper, Louisiana Tech's offense should have success against the Kennesaw State defense on Saturday. The Owls are allowing 31 points per game this season. Opponents are averaging 410 totals yards against Kennesaw State this season. If the Bulldogs can give Evan Bullock plenty of time to throw, Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday should find success catching the football. JeRico Washington Jr has had a really solid freshman season for the Owls with 2 interceptions and 4 PBUs. Jordan Miles leads the pass rushing unit with 19 QB pressures this season.

Kennesaw State Offense vs LA Tech Defense Kennesaw State Player PFF Grade LA Tech Player PFF Grade QB Davis Bryson 57.4 DE Jessie Evans 63.9 RB Michael Benefield 73.4 NT David Blay 72.9 LT Jacob Kettels 54.1 DE Mykol Clark 64.7 LG JT Pennington 60 LB Kolbe Fields 81.4 C Jacob Norcross 50.4 LB Zach Zimos 69.1 RG Ethan Newman 60.7 LB CJ Harris 62.2 RT Mason Bowers 54.4 S Blake Thompson 61.4 TE Carson Kent 58.2 S Jacob Fields 63 WR Navelle Dean 48.4 S Michael Richard 52 WR Tykeem Wallace 56.3 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 71.9 WR Blake Bohannon 60.5 CB Cedric Woods 66.4