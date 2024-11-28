Advertisement
Published Nov 28, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech will close out the 2024 season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Kennesaw State Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF Grade Kennesaw St PlayerPFF Grade

QB Evan Bullock

67.9

DE Jordan Miles

68.8

RB Omiri Wiggins

67.3

DT Tylun Dunlap

69.6

LT Daniel Keys

51.3

NT Jaiden Grimes

69.7

LG Bert Hale

63.1

DE Juandarion Silas

65.9

C Landon Nelson

57.8

LB Garland Benyard

62.8

RG Ja'Marion Kennedy

62

LB Donelius Johnson

76.3

RT Hayden Christman

60

S/LB Sidney Porter

70.6

TE Eli Finley

51.4

S Milon Jones

70.6

WR Tru Edwards

73.4

S Isaac Paul

47.6

WR Jimmy Holiday

68.2

CB JeRico Washington Jr.

82.8

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

50.3

CB Tyler Hallum

73.9

Advertisement

On paper, Louisiana Tech's offense should have success against the Kennesaw State defense on Saturday.

The Owls are allowing 31 points per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 410 totals yards against Kennesaw State this season.

If the Bulldogs can give Evan Bullock plenty of time to throw, Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday should find success catching the football.

JeRico Washington Jr has had a really solid freshman season for the Owls with 2 interceptions and 4 PBUs.

Jordan Miles leads the pass rushing unit with 19 QB pressures this season.

Kennesaw State Offense vs LA Tech Defense
Kennesaw State PlayerPFF GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Grade

QB Davis Bryson

57.4

DE Jessie Evans

63.9

RB Michael Benefield

73.4

NT David Blay

72.9

LT Jacob Kettels

54.1

DE Mykol Clark

64.7

LG JT Pennington

60

LB Kolbe Fields

81.4

C Jacob Norcross

50.4

LB Zach Zimos

69.1

RG Ethan Newman

60.7

LB CJ Harris

62.2

RT Mason Bowers

54.4

S Blake Thompson

61.4

TE Carson Kent

58.2

S Jacob Fields

63

WR Navelle Dean

48.4

S Michael Richard

52

WR Tykeem Wallace

56.3

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

71.9

WR Blake Bohannon

60.5

CB Cedric Woods

66.4

Similar to the offense, Tech's defense should find all kinds of success against an Owls offense that is averaging 260 yards and 18 points per game.

Davis Bryson has thrown 6 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

When the Owls have had success on offense, it's been on the ground. Bryson, Michael Benefield, and back-up running back Qua Ashley have combined for 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Bohannon and Tykeem Wallace are the top two receivers that Griffin-Taylor and Woods will need to slow down in the passing game.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue