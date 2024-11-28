Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech will close out the 2024 season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
On paper, Louisiana Tech's offense should have success against the Kennesaw State defense on Saturday.
The Owls are allowing 31 points per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 410 totals yards against Kennesaw State this season.
If the Bulldogs can give Evan Bullock plenty of time to throw, Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday should find success catching the football.
JeRico Washington Jr has had a really solid freshman season for the Owls with 2 interceptions and 4 PBUs.
Jordan Miles leads the pass rushing unit with 19 QB pressures this season.
Similar to the offense, Tech's defense should find all kinds of success against an Owls offense that is averaging 260 yards and 18 points per game.
Davis Bryson has thrown 6 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
When the Owls have had success on offense, it's been on the ground. Bryson, Michael Benefield, and back-up running back Qua Ashley have combined for 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Blake Bohannon and Tykeem Wallace are the top two receivers that Griffin-Taylor and Woods will need to slow down in the passing game.
---
