Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee are set to battle in Conference USA action on Thursday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. Both the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders are looking to change their fortune and earn their first win in conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network. Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up starter wise according to Pro Football Focus. PFF Grading Scale 90 and Above - Elite Level 80 to 89 - All-Conference Level 70 to 79 - Starter Level 60 to 69 - Backup Level 59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Middle Tennessee Defense LA Tech Player PFF Grade MTSU Player PFF Grade QB Evan Bullock 69 DE Anthony Bynum 62.4 RB Donerio Davenport 62.8 DT Damonte Smith 54.1 LT Daniel Keys 53.9 DT Shakai Woods 60.4 LG Bert Hale 63.9 DE Brandon Buckner 56.2 C Landon Nelson 53.2 LB Jordan Thompson 48.5 RG Ja'Marion Kennedy 52.6 LB Parker Hughes 54.8 RT Hayden Christman 55.5 S John Howse IV 72.9 TE Eli Finley 65.5 S Rickey Smith 63.1 WR Marlion Jackson 69.5 CB James Monds III 52.3 WR Tru Edwards 61.3 CB Marvae Myers 53.9 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 53.3 CB James Shellman IV 75

Evan Bullock will make his second career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs against a Middle Tennessee defense that has had some issues. Derek Mason's unit is averaging only 10 quarterback pressures a game and has only hit the quarterback 11 times all season. Getting Eli Finley and Marlion Jackson going will be a focus for new Tech play caller Nathan Young on Thursday night. Parker Hughes and John Howse IV are two names to watch for the Blue Raiders defense. Hughes has 11 tackles in two games season while forcing and recovering a fumble. Howse IV has done a little bit of everything with 30 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, and 2 INTs from his safety spot. Opponents have tossed 13 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions against the Blue Raiders defense this season.

Middle Tennessee Offense vs LA Tech Defense MTSU Player PFF Grade LA Tech Player PFF Grade QB Nicholas Vattiato 71.8 DE Jessie Evans 64.1 RB Jaiden Credle 62.4 NT David Blay 72.7 LT Zach Clayton 46.1 DE J'Dan Burnett 73.9 LG Ellis Adams 57.2 LB Kolbe Fields 76.5 C Simon Wilson 67.1 LB Zach Zimos 63.9 RG Mateo Guevara 51 LB CJ Harris 60 RT Marcus Miller 35.5 S Isaiah Mcelvane 56.6 TE Holden Willis 63.1 S Michael Richard 46.1 WR Omari Kelly 70.3 S Blake Thompson 56 WR Myles Butler 59 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 65.4 WR Cam'ron Lacy 60.5 CB Jacob Fields 58.6