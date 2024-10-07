Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee are set to battle in Conference USA action on Thursday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
Both the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders are looking to change their fortune and earn their first win in conference play.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.
Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up starter wise according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
Evan Bullock will make his second career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs against a Middle Tennessee defense that has had some issues.
Derek Mason's unit is averaging only 10 quarterback pressures a game and has only hit the quarterback 11 times all season.
Getting Eli Finley and Marlion Jackson going will be a focus for new Tech play caller Nathan Young on Thursday night.
Parker Hughes and John Howse IV are two names to watch for the Blue Raiders defense. Hughes has 11 tackles in two games season while forcing and recovering a fumble.
Howse IV has done a little bit of everything with 30 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, and 2 INTs from his safety spot.
Opponents have tossed 13 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions against the Blue Raiders defense this season.
Nicholas Vattiato might be the most talented quarterback that Tech's defense has seen all year.
The Plantation, FL native has torn opponents up in the middle of the field with 924 of his 1,285 yards passing coming between the numbers.
Vattiato's top targets in the passing game are Omari Kelly (471 yards, 3 TDs) and Holden Willis (320 yards, 1 TD).
Kelly ranks 26th nationally in receiving, and Willis ranks 4th nationally among tight ends.
Where do the Blue Raiders struggle on offense? The offensive line. The unit has allowed 63 quarterback pressures in 5 games this season.
The caveat? Tech must get pressure with its front because Vattiato is completing 68% of his throws against the blitz.
Should be a good one between the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders on Thursday night.
---
