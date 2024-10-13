Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech will hit the road for a match-up at New Mexico State on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM on ESPNU.
Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up starter wise according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
Evan Bullock will get his shot at a New Mexico State defense that is allowing 38.1 points and 473 yards per game.
From a run game standpoint, the Aggies are allowing 250 yards per game on the ground. Omiri Wiggins, Marquis Crosby, Donerio Davenport, Fred Robertson, and Amoni Givens have to be licking their chops on a short week for the Bulldogs.
The Aggies don't get a ton of pressure up front, but their top two corners Dakerric Hobbs and Keonte Glinton have been pretty solid in 2024.
The duo has allowed only 51% of targets to be completed and 0 touchdowns allowed this season.
Tech's defense should have success on Tuesday night, but the Aggies are averaging 29 points per game at home.
Parker Awad will be back in the starting lineup at quarterback after Santucci Marino was injured in their last contest against Jacksonville State.
Awad is completing only 41.4% of his throws in 2024.
Seth McGowan is the top weapon on offense for New Mexico State averaging over 5 yards per carry from his running back spot.
J'Dan Burnett and Jessie Evans will have chances to take advantage of left tackle Shamarr Jackson. Jackson has allowed 14 quarterback pressures this season.
