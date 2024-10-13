Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech will hit the road for a match-up at New Mexico State on Tuesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM on ESPNU. Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up starter wise according to Pro Football Focus. PFF Grading Scale 90 and Above - Elite Level 80 to 89 - All-Conference Level 70 to 79 - Starter Level 60 to 69 - Backup Level 59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs New Mexico State Defense LA Tech Player PFF Player Grade New Mexico St. Player PFF Player Grade QB Evan Bullock 75.2 DE Kale Edwards 51.8 RB Omiri Wiggins 60.4 DT Naki Fahina 68.7 LT Daniel Keys 56.9 DT Matt Lawson 65.7 LG Bert Hale 66.1 DE Buddha Peleti 63.2 C Landon Nelson 57 LB Tyler Martinez 65 RG Ja'Marion Kennedy 59.9 LB Sone Aupiu 60.5 RT Hayden Christman 59 S Tayden Barnes 70.8 TE Eli Finley 66.5 S Nick Session 61.2 WR Marlion Jackson 68.8 S Da'Marcus Crosby 60.6 WR Tru Edwards 66 CB Dakerric Hobbs 62.8 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 54.2 CB Keonte Glinton 63.1

Evan Bullock will get his shot at a New Mexico State defense that is allowing 38.1 points and 473 yards per game. From a run game standpoint, the Aggies are allowing 250 yards per game on the ground. Omiri Wiggins, Marquis Crosby, Donerio Davenport, Fred Robertson, and Amoni Givens have to be licking their chops on a short week for the Bulldogs. The Aggies don't get a ton of pressure up front, but their top two corners Dakerric Hobbs and Keonte Glinton have been pretty solid in 2024. The duo has allowed only 51% of targets to be completed and 0 touchdowns allowed this season.

New Mexico State Offense vs LA Tech Defense New Mexico St. Player PFF Player Grade LA Tech Player PFF Player Grade QB Parker Awad 42.6 DE J'Dan Burnett 74.8 RB Seth McGowan 77.9 NT David Blay 73.4 LT Shamarr Jackson 39.2 DE Jessie Evans 61.9 AJ Vaipulu 63.3 LB CJ Harris 60.8 C Canaan Yarro 70.1 LB Zach Zimos 62.6 RG BJ Tolo 57.1 LB Kolbe Fields 78 RT Louie Canepa 62.9 S Blake Thompson 54.2 TE Jerry Lydiatt 49.7 S Isaiah Mcelvane 59.6 WR Kordell David 50.9 S BJ Blake 48.9 WR PJ Johnson III 59.1 CB Cedric Woods 67.8 WR TJ Pride 66.3 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 65.6