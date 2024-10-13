Advertisement
Published Oct 13, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs New Mexico State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech will hit the road for a match-up at New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM on ESPNU.

Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up starter wise according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs New Mexico State Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF Player GradeNew Mexico St. PlayerPFF Player Grade

QB Evan Bullock

75.2

DE Kale Edwards

51.8

RB Omiri Wiggins

60.4

DT Naki Fahina

68.7

LT Daniel Keys

56.9

DT Matt Lawson

65.7

LG Bert Hale

66.1

DE Buddha Peleti

63.2

C Landon Nelson

57

LB Tyler Martinez

65

RG Ja'Marion Kennedy

59.9

LB Sone Aupiu

60.5

RT Hayden Christman

59

S Tayden Barnes

70.8

TE Eli Finley

66.5

S Nick Session

61.2

WR Marlion Jackson

68.8

S Da'Marcus Crosby

60.6

WR Tru Edwards

66

CB Dakerric Hobbs

62.8

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

54.2

CB Keonte Glinton

63.1

Evan Bullock will get his shot at a New Mexico State defense that is allowing 38.1 points and 473 yards per game.

From a run game standpoint, the Aggies are allowing 250 yards per game on the ground. Omiri Wiggins, Marquis Crosby, Donerio Davenport, Fred Robertson, and Amoni Givens have to be licking their chops on a short week for the Bulldogs.

The Aggies don't get a ton of pressure up front, but their top two corners Dakerric Hobbs and Keonte Glinton have been pretty solid in 2024.

The duo has allowed only 51% of targets to be completed and 0 touchdowns allowed this season.

New Mexico State Offense vs LA Tech Defense
New Mexico St. PlayerPFF Player GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Player Grade

QB Parker Awad

42.6

DE J'Dan Burnett

74.8

RB Seth McGowan

77.9

NT David Blay

73.4

LT Shamarr Jackson

39.2

DE Jessie Evans

61.9

AJ Vaipulu

63.3

LB CJ Harris

60.8

C Canaan Yarro

70.1

LB Zach Zimos

62.6

RG BJ Tolo

57.1

LB Kolbe Fields

78

RT Louie Canepa

62.9

S Blake Thompson

54.2

TE Jerry Lydiatt

49.7

S Isaiah Mcelvane

59.6

WR Kordell David

50.9

S BJ Blake

48.9

WR PJ Johnson III

59.1

CB Cedric Woods

67.8

WR TJ Pride

66.3

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

65.6

Tech's defense should have success on Tuesday night, but the Aggies are averaging 29 points per game at home.

Parker Awad will be back in the starting lineup at quarterback after Santucci Marino was injured in their last contest against Jacksonville State.

Awad is completing only 41.4% of his throws in 2024.

Seth McGowan is the top weapon on offense for New Mexico State averaging over 5 yards per carry from his running back spot.

J'Dan Burnett and Jessie Evans will have chances to take advantage of left tackle Shamarr Jackson. Jackson has allowed 14 quarterback pressures this season.

---

