Published Oct 27, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech will travel to Sam Houston State for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Let's dive into how the two teams stack up from a starting 22 standpoint, per Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense vs Sam Houston State Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF GradeSam Houston State PlayerPFF Grade

QB Evan Bullock

74.4

DE Jevon Leon

74.4

RB Omiri Wiggins

61.3

DT Richard Outland

61.6

LT Daniel Keys

57.1

DT Seth Mason

69

LG Bert Hale

64.1

DE Chris Murray

85.6

C Zarian McGill

65.9

LB Kavian Gaither

62.6

RG Jerren Gilbert

58.7

LB Trey Fields

60.2

RT Hayden Christman

56.9

S Isaiah Cash

70.6

TE Eli Finley

59.1

S Caleb Weaver

72.6

WR Tru Edwards

69.9

CB Da'Veawn Armstead

66.4

WR Solo Lewis

68.6

CB David Fisher

75.2

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

51.7

CB Jaylon Jimmerson

58.5

The game Tuesday night will be the Tech offense's toughest matchup to date as the Bearkats rank 39th in total defense.

Chris Murray has been a premier pass rusher in 2024 with 20 QB pressures, 8 TFL, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Murray is a transfer from TCU.

Caleb Weaver has been perhaps the top player on the defensive side of the ball in all of Conference USA with 52 tackles and 3 interceptions from his safety spot. Opponents are completing only 47% of throws when targeting Weaver in coverage.

Looking for a weak link on the Bearkats defense? Jaylon Jimmerson has given up 27 completions for 351 yards across 8 games this season.

Protecting quarterback Evan Bullock will be hugely important for the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Sam Houston State Offense vs LA Tech Defense
Sam Houston State PlayerPFF GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Grade

QB Hunter Watson

65.5

DE J'Dan Burnett

76.4

RB Jay Ducker

71.2

NT David Blay

70.2

LT Kolt Dieterich

65.5

DE Jessie Evans

63.5

LG MarKendrick Beall

57.3

LB Kolbe Fields

82.1

C Ethan Hagler

62.6

LB Sifa Leota

52.4

RG James Dawn II

63.3

LB Mekhi Mason

55.8

RT Rhett Larson

62.2

S Isaiah Mcelvane

60.4

TE Elijah Sohn

60.4

S Jacob Fields

66.3

WR Ife Adeyi

66.5

S Blake Thompson

55.4

WR Qua'Vez Humphreys

73

CB Cedric Woods

69.2

WR Simeon Evans

73.5

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

64.9

There's nothing that Sam Houston State does offensively that will "wow" you per se, but the main thing they want to do is be physical in the trenches. Tech has to match the physicality of the Bearkats offensive line.

Hunter Watson will return on Tuesday night after missing last week's game against FIU. The junior college transfer signal caller has completed 59.5% of his throws for 987 yards, 9 TDs and 5 INTs across 7 games in 2024. Watson also have 407 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground.

Humphreys and Evans have combined for 7 touchdowns receiving and will need to be held in check by Demarcus Griffin-Taylor and Cedric Woods.

Noah Smith likely won't start at receiver, but he had 79 catches a season ago. The Houston, TX had 100+ yards in the Bearkats win over Tech last November but has dealt with a few injuries in 2024.

---

