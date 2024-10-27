Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech will travel to Sam Houston State for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Let's dive into how the two teams stack up from a starting 22 standpoint, per Pro Football Focus.
The game Tuesday night will be the Tech offense's toughest matchup to date as the Bearkats rank 39th in total defense.
Chris Murray has been a premier pass rusher in 2024 with 20 QB pressures, 8 TFL, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Murray is a transfer from TCU.
Caleb Weaver has been perhaps the top player on the defensive side of the ball in all of Conference USA with 52 tackles and 3 interceptions from his safety spot. Opponents are completing only 47% of throws when targeting Weaver in coverage.
Looking for a weak link on the Bearkats defense? Jaylon Jimmerson has given up 27 completions for 351 yards across 8 games this season.
Protecting quarterback Evan Bullock will be hugely important for the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
There's nothing that Sam Houston State does offensively that will "wow" you per se, but the main thing they want to do is be physical in the trenches. Tech has to match the physicality of the Bearkats offensive line.
Hunter Watson will return on Tuesday night after missing last week's game against FIU. The junior college transfer signal caller has completed 59.5% of his throws for 987 yards, 9 TDs and 5 INTs across 7 games in 2024. Watson also have 407 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground.
Humphreys and Evans have combined for 7 touchdowns receiving and will need to be held in check by Demarcus Griffin-Taylor and Cedric Woods.
Noah Smith likely won't start at receiver, but he had 79 catches a season ago. The Houston, TX had 100+ yards in the Bearkats win over Tech last November but has dealt with a few injuries in 2024.
---
