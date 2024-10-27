Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Let's dive into how the two teams stack up from a starting 22 standpoint, per Pro Football Focus.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Sam Houston State for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night.

The game Tuesday night will be the Tech offense's toughest matchup to date as the Bearkats rank 39th in total defense.

Chris Murray has been a premier pass rusher in 2024 with 20 QB pressures, 8 TFL, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Murray is a transfer from TCU.

Caleb Weaver has been perhaps the top player on the defensive side of the ball in all of Conference USA with 52 tackles and 3 interceptions from his safety spot. Opponents are completing only 47% of throws when targeting Weaver in coverage.

Looking for a weak link on the Bearkats defense? Jaylon Jimmerson has given up 27 completions for 351 yards across 8 games this season.

Protecting quarterback Evan Bullock will be hugely important for the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.