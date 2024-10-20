Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2) will be back in action on Tuesday night when it plays host to UTEP (1-6, 1-3) in Conference USA action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network if you're unable to make it out to Joe Aillet Stadium. How do the starters for each club stack up? Let's dive in.

LA Tech Offense vs UTEP Defense LA Tech Player PFF Player Grade UTEP Player PFF Player Grade QB Evan Bullock 76.1 DE Maurice Westmoreland 73.5 RB Omiri Wiggins 64.2 DT KD Johnson 66.2 LT Daniel Keys 59 DT Sione Tonga'uiha 63 LG Bert Hale 65.2 DE Bryton Thompson 71.8 C Zarian McGill 63.1 LB Nate Dyman 72 RG Ja'Marion Kennedy 55.8 LB Dorian Hopkins 62.1 RT Hayden Christman 55.9 S Oscar Moore 62.6 TE Eli Finley 61 S Xavier Smith 63.1 WR Jimmy Holiday 63.9 S Lantz Russell 75.6 WR Tru Edwards 69.8 CB Josiah Allen 69.1 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 52.7 CB Amier Boyd-Matthews 59.2

Evan Bullock has been solid for the Bulldogs since entering the starting lineup three games ago completing 64% of his throws to go along with 9 total touchdowns and 0 interceptions. UTEP's defense isnt all that gaudy on paper allowing over 32 points per game, but they can give opponents issues. Maurice Westmoreland leads the Miners with 16 QB pressures and 3 sacks in 2024. In the secondary, Joshian Allen and Amier Boyd-Matthews have allowed only 49% of targets to be completed. Overall, opponents have thrown 12 touchdowns against 6 interceptions versus the Miners in 2024. Louisiana Tech will need to get a run game going against the Miners to help its young quarterback out. Outside of the final drive in regulation, Tech averaged only 2 yards per carry against New Mexico State last week. Tru Edwards leads all Tech receivers having caught 76% of his targets for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.

UTEP Offense vs LA Tech Defense UTEP Player PFF Player Grade LA Tech Player PFF Player Grade QB Skyler Locklear 61.1 DE Mykol Clark 60.2 RB Jevon Jackson 72 NT David Blay 70.8 LT Isaiah Wright 60.7 DE Jessie Evans 64.6 LG Brennan Smith 61.9 LB Sifa Leota 51.2 C Ivan Escobar 63.8 LB Zach Zimos 64.4 RG Ottis Pitts III 66.6 LB Kolbe Fields 80.7 RT Jaquan Toney 51.3 S Blake Thompson 54.4 TE Marcus Vinson 49.8 S Isaiah Mcelvane 60.8 WR Kam Thomas 61.4 S Jacob Fields 62.6 WR Trey Goodman 60.3 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 63.8 WR Kenny Odom 75.4 CB Cedric Woods 68.3