Published Oct 20, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs UTEP
Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2) will be back in action on Tuesday night when it plays host to UTEP (1-6, 1-3) in Conference USA action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network if you're unable to make it out to Joe Aillet Stadium.

How do the starters for each club stack up? Let's dive in.

LA Tech Offense vs UTEP Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF Player GradeUTEP PlayerPFF Player Grade

QB Evan Bullock

76.1

DE Maurice Westmoreland

73.5

RB Omiri Wiggins

64.2

DT KD Johnson

66.2

LT Daniel Keys

59

DT Sione Tonga'uiha

63

LG Bert Hale

65.2

DE Bryton Thompson

71.8

C Zarian McGill

63.1

LB Nate Dyman

72

RG Ja'Marion Kennedy

55.8

LB Dorian Hopkins

62.1

RT Hayden Christman

55.9

S Oscar Moore

62.6

TE Eli Finley

61

S Xavier Smith

63.1

WR Jimmy Holiday

63.9

S Lantz Russell

75.6

WR Tru Edwards

69.8

CB Josiah Allen

69.1

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

52.7

CB Amier Boyd-Matthews

59.2

Evan Bullock has been solid for the Bulldogs since entering the starting lineup three games ago completing 64% of his throws to go along with 9 total touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

UTEP's defense isnt all that gaudy on paper allowing over 32 points per game, but they can give opponents issues.

Maurice Westmoreland leads the Miners with 16 QB pressures and 3 sacks in 2024.

In the secondary, Joshian Allen and Amier Boyd-Matthews have allowed only 49% of targets to be completed.

Overall, opponents have thrown 12 touchdowns against 6 interceptions versus the Miners in 2024.

Louisiana Tech will need to get a run game going against the Miners to help its young quarterback out. Outside of the final drive in regulation, Tech averaged only 2 yards per carry against New Mexico State last week.

Tru Edwards leads all Tech receivers having caught 76% of his targets for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.

UTEP Offense vs LA Tech Defense
UTEP PlayerPFF Player GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Player Grade

QB Skyler Locklear

61.1

DE Mykol Clark

60.2

RB Jevon Jackson

72

NT David Blay

70.8

LT Isaiah Wright

60.7

DE Jessie Evans

64.6

LG Brennan Smith

61.9

LB Sifa Leota

51.2

C Ivan Escobar

63.8

LB Zach Zimos

64.4

RG Ottis Pitts III

66.6

LB Kolbe Fields

80.7

RT Jaquan Toney

51.3

S Blake Thompson

54.4

TE Marcus Vinson

49.8

S Isaiah Mcelvane

60.8

WR Kam Thomas

61.4

S Jacob Fields

62.6

WR Trey Goodman

60.3

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

63.8

WR Kenny Odom

75.4

CB Cedric Woods

68.3

The UTEP offense has committed 13 turnovers across its first 7 games this season, so Jeremiah Johnson's unit will have chances to make plays on Tuesday night.

Tech's defense only has 6 sacks in its last 5 games and also only has 5 tackles for loss over the last two games. The Bulldogs must create more havoc defensively.

Skyler Locklear will start at quarterback for UTEP and while he brings some mobility to the position, he only completed 30% of his throws against pressure.

Keep an eye on Kenny Odom at receiver for UTEP. He'll be a tough challenge for the Tech secondary as he's averaging 23 yards per catch on 23 catches this season.

---

