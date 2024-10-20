Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2) will be back in action on Tuesday night when it plays host to UTEP (1-6, 1-3) in Conference USA action.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network if you're unable to make it out to Joe Aillet Stadium.
How do the starters for each club stack up? Let's dive in.
Evan Bullock has been solid for the Bulldogs since entering the starting lineup three games ago completing 64% of his throws to go along with 9 total touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
UTEP's defense isnt all that gaudy on paper allowing over 32 points per game, but they can give opponents issues.
Maurice Westmoreland leads the Miners with 16 QB pressures and 3 sacks in 2024.
In the secondary, Joshian Allen and Amier Boyd-Matthews have allowed only 49% of targets to be completed.
Overall, opponents have thrown 12 touchdowns against 6 interceptions versus the Miners in 2024.
Louisiana Tech will need to get a run game going against the Miners to help its young quarterback out. Outside of the final drive in regulation, Tech averaged only 2 yards per carry against New Mexico State last week.
Tru Edwards leads all Tech receivers having caught 76% of his targets for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.
The UTEP offense has committed 13 turnovers across its first 7 games this season, so Jeremiah Johnson's unit will have chances to make plays on Tuesday night.
Tech's defense only has 6 sacks in its last 5 games and also only has 5 tackles for loss over the last two games. The Bulldogs must create more havoc defensively.
Skyler Locklear will start at quarterback for UTEP and while he brings some mobility to the position, he only completed 30% of his throws against pressure.
Keep an eye on Kenny Odom at receiver for UTEP. He'll be a tough challenge for the Tech secondary as he's averaging 23 yards per catch on 23 catches this season.
---
