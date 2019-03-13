Louisiana Tech (19-12, 9-9) will start its journey towards a Conference USA Championship Wednesday night against FAU (17-14, 8-10) at The Star in Frisco, TX. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM. The two teams have already squared off twice this season, both in Boca Raton, with each team winning once. FAU won a 69-61 decision on January 31st, while the Bulldogs beat the Owls in their most recent game March 6th by a score of 72-69.



Louisiana Tech Starting Five Player Minutes Per Game Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game DaQuan Bracey 30.9 15.6 3.1 Amorie Archibald 31.5 10.9 4.0 JaColby Pemberton 26.9 9.9 5.6 Anthony Duruji 30.0 12.3 6.3 Oliver Powell 24.5 6.7 5.0

Looking at the Bulldogs, Eric Konkol's squad is expected to start Bracey, Archibald, Pemberton, Duruji, and Powell for the 22nd consecutive game. Ra'Shawn Langston and Mo Muhammed will remain the key cogs off the bench. In the two previous match-ups against the Owls, DaQuan Bracey and Amorie Archibald have carried the load offensively. Bracey has averaged 17.5 points per game on 47% shooting, while Archibald has averaged 17 points per game on 48% shooting. Getting contributions from Langston and Muhammed off the bench will be big for Tech. The duo has only averaged nine points per game combined on 31% shooting in the first two contests.



FAU Starting Five Player Minutes Per Game Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Michael Forrest 28.1 8.5 2.9 Anthony Adger 32.3 15.8 4.3 Richardson Maitre 23.1 4.7 3.8 Simeon Lepichev 23.6 4.9 5.4 Karlis Silins 17.4 6.5 3.7

Looking at the Owls, Anthony Adger has been great throughout the season, and that's including two games against the Bulldogs when he's averaged 15.5 points per game. Limiting the effectiveness of Karlis Silins will also be a major part of Tech's game plan. The 6'11 freshman has given Tech fits in both games averaging 16.5 points and eight rebounds in only 23 minutes of action per game.

