Stat Attack | Army

As Louisiana Tech celebrates its unexpected opportunity to play in a bowl game, it’s hard to ignore what it’s blissfully signed up for. In the 48th edition of the Independence Bowl, Tech will face off against Army, perhaps one of the toughest opponents it could have drawn.

Even after their loss to Navy, Army remains ranked at #39 in SP+. Of the 38 teams ranked above Army, 30 are playing each other in the College Football Playoff or other bowl games. The remaining 8 are facing teams ranked no lower than 61st, with the sole exception of #34 Auburn, which ended the season at 5-7.

In other words, no Group of Five team that squeaked into a bowl game with a 6-6 or 7-5 record will have as tough of a test as the Bulldogs will on Saturday night.

If there’s any silver lining in this matchup, it’s that Army’s offense is built around a strong, run-heavy attack—something Louisiana Tech has excelled at defending this season. This should be no surprise, as in recent years, running the football has been the sole identity of the Army offense: