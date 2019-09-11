And unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Bowling Green is also infatuated with the ground game. Against Morgan State, the Eagles rushed 61.22% of the time on sixty rush attempts. But because Kansas State limited Bowling Green to only 44 offensive plays Saturday, the Falcons' total rushes stat is a bit misleading:

If we look at Tech and Bowling Green's schedules to start the season, we see some similarities. While the teams don't face the same opponents, both schools have so far played one FCS and one Big 12 school. Both Tech and Bowling Green were dominated in their P5 matchups, but the Eagles were able to quickly put away FCS Morgan State 46-3, while Tech struggled against the run-heavy Grambling State Tigers.

But make no mistake, BGSU wants to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Bowling Green's adoration for the run play isn't all that surprising though, mostly because of first year head coach Scott Loeffler. Last year, as the offensive coordinator for Boston College, Loeffler dialed up a run play 59.95% of the time. That was the 23rd most in FBS.

But although Loeffler's offense in Chestnut Hill loved to run the ball, they weren't particularly good at it. Boston College only averaged 3.8 yards per carry a year ago, not much better than what Tech was able to do in 2018.

But it's still too early to know for certain how good Bowling Green's rush attack is. The Falcons only averaged 3.1 yards per carry against Kansas State, but also achieved 5.2 yards per carry against Morgan State. We know the Falcons will run a lot, but will they back up that run-heavy playcallling with rushes that are actually successful?

Especially because the passing game may not be able to bail the Falcons out if they 𝙧𝙪𝙣 into issues. Against Morgan State, fifth-year QB Darius Wade had a respectable stat line: 22/32 for 253 yards, 3 TDs, and no picks. That's not an exhilarating performance, but certainly good enough to get the job done. Especially considering Wade spent much of last year working at Home Depot after what was thought to be a career ending injury.

But against Kansas State, Wade looked less than capable. The Delaware-native only completed 42% of his throws at 4.2 yards per attempt. For context, J'Mar has only played two games with a lower completion percentage, and only a had single game with fewer yards per attempt: