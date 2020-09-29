BleedTechBlue - Stat Attack: BYU

It's second and goal at the Southern Miss two yard line with 36 seconds left in the game. The Bulldogs just need to gain those final six feet to give Jacob Barnes a chance to score the winning point.

Instead, Luke Anthony fumbles the exchange with Greg Garner, and Tech is backed up to the five yard line.

Luckily, we know how this story ends. Anthony finds Griffin Hebert in the back of the end zone on 4th down to win the game.

But that second down misstep is an example of a larger problem on offense. And it’s an issue that the Bulldog defense shares. Tech has struggled so far in short-yardage situations on both sides of the ball.

“Power Success Rate” is a stat that measures how a team performs in those crucial spots. This rate shows the percentage of run plays on 3rd and 4th down and less than three that result in a first down. It also factors in rushes from the two-yard line in the red zone, no matter what down it is.

And while Tech has struggled in these situations, BYU has not:



