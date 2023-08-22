To say that Florida International was not a good football team last year would be quite an understatement. Out of 131 teams in 2022, they ranked 120th in points scored and 125th in points allowed. That equates to an average game ending as a 37-17 loss for the Panthers last year.

But before we start dunking too hard, we do have to remember - they did beat Tech.

So the question in the heads of FIU fans will be similar to the one echoing around Ruston: “Will this season be a meaningful step up or just more of the same mediocrity that we saw a year ago?”

Comparing the 2022 versions of these teams to find advantages feels like a fool's errand. Will the 102nd-ranked FIU run defense be able to stop the Bulldog’s 107th-ranked rushing attack? Can a Panther offense that ranks 111th in yards per game take advantage of a Tech defense that ranks 127th in the same category? What happens when a stoppable force meets a moveable object?

Well, the answer we learned last year was two overtimes.

One area where FIU did excel last year was protecting the QB, and that’s somewhere Tech struggled to take advantage of.