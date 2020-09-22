BleedTechBlue - Stat Attack: Houston Baptist

It sounds obvious, but how a team performs when they get the ball in the red zone is important. If you don’t believe me, just watch the final few plays of Tech’s game winning drive against Southern Miss on Saturday night.

It took until fourth down, but Luke Anthony and Griffin Hebert were able to punch it in and take the lead. That play clearly decided the game, but how a team performs in the red zone in general often decides which team wins and which teams loses.

So while Houston Baptist’s offensive numbers look scary on the surface (over 1,000 passing yards across two games against FBS opponents), let’s take a look at where the Huskies have struggled.

No, I’m not talking about the rushing attack that has averaged less than 60 yards per game.

No, I’m not talking about the defense that allowed 729 yards to a Mason Fine-less North Texas team in Week 1.

And no, I’m not talking about the Husky kicker that has a field goal percentage in line with a coin flip.

So, I guess the Houston Baptist team that only fell to Texas Tech a week ago by two points has a few issues, but among them is their red zone offense.

The worst team in FBS football in the red zone last year was Georgia Tech, who scored on only 16 of their 27 trips inside the 20. The average points per red zone trip for the Yellow Jackets was 3.85 in 2019.

That is a bad red zone offense. But Houston Baptist has found a way to be even worse:



