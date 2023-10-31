If there was any opponent a team would want to face on the brink of elimination from bowl eligibility, it would not be the Liberty Flames. Not only is Liberty undefeated on the year, but they have looked dang pretty good doing it. They’ve survived some scares against C-USA bottomfeeders like Sam Houston and Middle Tennessee, but the Flames have taken down the three other top four teams in the conference - New Mexico State, WKU, and Jacksonville State. And the source of this success has been just how often the offense has been able to score, especially in the first half:

It’s probably worth noting here that the Bulldogs are only scoring 3.2 more points per game than Liberty scores in just the first half. So like we saw against Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, we can probably expect Tech to fall behind early. After all, they’ll be facing a Liberty team that ranks 8th in yards per play, 7th in yards per game, and 6th in yards per rush. So the question will be, can Tech stage a 4th quarter comeback like they did in those midweek games? Well, we don't need a Magic 8 Ball to tell us "Don't count on it":