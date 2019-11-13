Tech's Friday night match-up against Marshall revolves around the concept of streaks.

The first streak is an obvious one: Tech has won eight straight games, tied for the longest since the Bulldogs made the jump to Division I-A in 1989. But Tech's opponent this week has an ongoing four game winning streak of their own. And while Tech also has a streak of four straight games with 40+ points scored, the Herd have a five game streak of allowing fewer than 32.



Altogether, this is expected to be a close game. If neither side has pulled ahead late, just a handful of plays can determine which team wins and which one loses. And more often than not, at least one of those meaningful plays is a fourth down. And fourth down defense is where Marshall truly excels.

In a game highlighted by streaks, Marshall adds one more to the pile. The Thundering Herd are currently on a five game fourth down stop streak. Or in other words, Marshall hasn't allowed a successful fourth down conversion since September 28th.