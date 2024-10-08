Stat Attack | Middle Tennessee

When looking at the Middle Tennessee offense, two contrasting facts stand out: the Blue Raiders rank in the Top 50 nationally in passing yards per game, yet they score the 11th fewest points. Both statements can be true because MTSU struggles to protect the football.

Winning the turnover battle is crucial in football—teams that finish a game with fewer turnovers than their opponents win about 73% of the time. This statistic should not surprise Tech fans, as the Bulldogs have yet to win the turnover battle in any game this season.

In their season opener against Nicholls, the Bulldogs committed three interceptions and three fumbles, making the final score much closer than it should have been against an inferior opponent. A critical interception derailed Tech’s momentum coming out of halftime against NC State, while a fumble in overtime against Tulsa sealed their fate. Even against FIU, where each team only committed a single turnover, Tech’s mistake came on FIU’s side of the field in a one-possession loss.

First, let’s look at interceptions: