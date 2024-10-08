Stat Attack | Middle Tennessee

When looking at the Middle Tennessee offense, two contrasting facts stand out: the Blue Raiders rank in the Top 50 nationally in passing yards per game, yet they score the 11th fewest points. Both statements can be true because MTSU struggles to protect the football.
Winning the turnover battle is crucial in football—teams that finish a game with fewer turnovers than their opponents win about 73% of the time. This statistic should not surprise Tech fans, as the Bulldogs have yet to win the turnover battle in any game this season.
In their season opener against Nicholls, the Bulldogs committed three interceptions and three fumbles, making the final score much closer than it should have been against an inferior opponent. A critical interception derailed Tech’s momentum coming out of halftime against NC State, while a fumble in overtime against Tulsa sealed their fate. Even against FIU, where each team only committed a single turnover, Tech’s mistake came on FIU’s side of the field in a one-possession loss.
First, let’s look at interceptions:
Fortunately for Tech, Cumbie’s quarterback shuffle game has finally revealed a quarterback who can protect the ball. While Jack Turner threw a pick on his fourth attempt of the 2024 season and Blake Baker had an interception on his eighth throw, Evan Bullock has now thrown 43 passes without an INT.
If Bullock gets the nod as the starter, he may be able to extend this streak against a Middle Tennessee defense that has struggled to capitalize on interception opportunities—though the Tech defense hasn’t been much better in that department.
However, interceptions are only part of the turnover equation. Both the Bulldogs and Blue Raiders have also faced significant issues with fumbles:
The 2008 Army team was the last FBS program to end the season with more fumbles per game than Tech has averaged in their first four games. Thankfully, just like with interceptions, the Bulldogs improved against FIU and only put the ball on the turf once. They'll look to build on this progress against an MTSU team that hasn’t been particularly adept at forcing fumbles.
If the Bulldogs had protected the ball more effectively this season, their record could easily be 3-1 instead of 1-3. If Tech is to turn this season around, they must prioritize protecting the football.
With Middle Tennessee coming to town, Tech has a prime opportunity to develop those better habits. This Thursday night matchup in Ruston could be the turning point the Bulldogs desperately need.
Nathan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.