Stat Attack | Mississippi State

Facing off against Mississippi State in the Skip Holtz era has not been the most enjoyable experience for Tech fans. In fact, each matchup since Holtz took over in 2013 has ended worse than the previous. In 2015, a Jeff Driskel led Tech team turned a 14-0 early lead into a 45-20 loss. The 2017 meeting in Ruston ended with a final score of 57-21 in favor of Mississippi State. Then, somehow almost topping the 3rd and 93 embarrassment, Tech traveled back to Starkville the next year and found a way to lose 45-3.

But those three losses came against two different Mississippi State coaches: Dan Mullen and Joe Moorhead. And when Tech opens their season this Saturday, they’ll be facing a third new head coach for Mississippi State, Mike Leach.

And if there’s anything the world knows about Mike Leach it’s that he loves to pass. He sees the run game like the world sees mosquitos, completely annoying and unnecessary. When taking over Washington State in 2012, the Cougars immediately jumped up the passing rankings to finish ninth in college football. And in the next six years that followed, Mike Leach’s Washington State team led the nation in passing four times.

So it’s surprising that on the surface, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State had eerily similar 2020 seasons. Both teams of Bulldogs regressed from their 2019 campaigns primarily due to lackluster offenses. But while we’ve seen a fair number of underperforming offenses with Skip Holtz, Mike Leach hasn’t seen an offense this poor since that 2012 season when he took over in Pullman, Washington.

Though the lack of offensive production wasn’t for a lack of trying through the passing game:



