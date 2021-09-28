Stat Attack | NC State

The first thing to know about Tech's next opponent is that they are coming off an upset win over Clemson. Yes, that Clemson. A lot went into that Wolfpack victory over the Tigers, but two of the largest factors involved third downs. First, let's talk about offense. The Clemson defense forced NC State into 21 third downs. For comparison, Tech hasn't attempted that many third-down conversions since facing off with San Jose State in 2011. But the Wolfpack performed well given their large number of opportunities, converting 11 of the 21, or about 52%. That matches what we've seen from NC State so far on the year:

Time and time again, North Carolina State has been able to convert on third down and keep the chains moving. But while NC State is an above-average third-down team on offense, where the Wolfpack really excels is on defense. Clemson was only forced into a mere 11 third-down opportunities on Saturday, but more importantly, they only converted two. When given opportunities to get off the field, the NC State defense took them and forced fourth downs. Like with the offense, the Clemson game was a pretty good sample of what the Wolfpack defense has been able to do all year:

Only one team in college football has been better at stopping third-down conversions, South Alabama. But while the Jaguars stopped the likes of USM and Bowling Green on third down, NC State has Mississippi State and Clemson on their resume. The third-down defense is the key to the entire NC State defense. And that defense is the key to the entire team. So far, the Wolfpack offense has posted middle-of-the-pack numbers, while the defense has been dominant: