Stat Attack | New Mexico State

The death of the Louisiana Tech offense may have been greatly exaggerated.

In a standout performance few could have seen coming, Tech recorded a season-high 329 passing yards on a season-low 28 passing attempts. That efficiency also carried over to the running game, where eleven different Bulldogs combined for 222 yards on the ground. Not only was that also a season-high, it was the most rushing yards against an FBS opponent since 2019.

While it's tempting to chalk up this offensive turnaround to the opponent Tech faced, in many ways, Tech’s next opponent may be the perfect team for Tech to continue its groove.

The main concern for the Bulldogs against New Mexico State is the Aggies’ pass defense. Since Evan Bullock took the reins as quarterback, Tech's completion percentage has steadily climbed. But while Bullock completed an impressive 75% of his passes against MTSU, he may not have as much success against NMSU:



