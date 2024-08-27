Football is back, and for the first time since 2017, the Bulldogs will have a chance to ease into the season with a game against an FCS opponent. But while Tech is much happier to face Nicholls in a season opener than an SEC or conference opponent, the Colonels are not a team to be underestimated.

Let’s start with Nicholls’ accolades. The conference's preseason poll picks the Colonels to repeat as Southland Conference champions. Their impressive roster includes two running backs, a tight end, an offensive lineman, three defensive linemen, two linebackers, two defensive backs, and a punter on the first-team All-Southland list. That’s 12 of the 28 first-team spots!

Just missing out on that group is Quarterback Pat McQuaide, who did make the All-Conference second-team list despite some struggles a year ago. The biggest of those struggles was taking care of the ball:



In the two games Nicholls played against FBS teams last year, McQuaide's performance was even less stellar. Against TCU and Tulane, he managed just one touchdown and threw five interceptions - the same number of picks Tech’s defense recorded over the entire season.

New Tech Defensive Coordinator Jeremiah Johnson has a tough job ahead, but the season opener provides a prime opportunity to showcase improvements. The Bulldog defense, which struggled with interceptions last year, must make significant strides.

But even if the secondary shows progress, Nicholls may exploit another of Tech’s past weaknesses—run defense.

After all, the Colonels ran the ball quite a bit in 2023: