Stat Attack | North Texas

To start the season, Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense left a lot to be desired. In the opener, Mississippi State drove into the red zone five times and scored a touchdown all five times. Then, in week two, Southeastern Louisiana did the exact same thing, reaching the end zone on each of their five red zone drives.

But early in the second quarter against SMU, the Tech defense was facing a 3rd & Goal from the one-yard line. The Mustangs had two plays to gain one yard. But on both third down and fourth down, the defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs.

In total, SMU made six trips inside Tech’s 20-yard line. In addition to that fourth-down stop, the Bulldogs also forced two red zone field goals. After Tech’s red zone defense had failed to keep a team out of the end zone all year, the Bulldogs kept SMU from reaching paydirt three times on Saturday.

And the performance against the Mustangs means that Tech is no longer in last place on this chart: