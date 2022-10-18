After Parker McNeil’s four-interception game against South Alabama, could anybody see these last two performances out of the bye week coming? In the games against UTEP and North Texas, McNeil has thrown six total touchdowns and no interceptions. This means Tech is no longer the worst intercepting team in Conference USA. That honor belongs to the Rice Owls and quarterback TJ Mcmahon:

Last week, Rice was down three points to FAU with just over four minutes left. Mcmahon threw a deep bomb for Luke McCaffrey that the defender was able to catch over his shoulder like a receiver it was intended for. It was Mcmahon’s third INT of the day. With Parker McNeil, the hope is that the interceptions are behind him. Regression is always possible, but McNeil now passes the eye test in ways he didn’t before entering conference play. But over his seven-game career, Mcmahon has a 12 touchdown to 11 interception ratio. The first was by Bee Jay Williamson in the 2021 season finale against Tech. And with how the Tech pass defense has played this year, Williamson might add another:

But as good as the Bulldog secondary has been this season, it can’t make up for a non-existent pass rush. Mcmahon’s struggles are in large part due to how little time he has to throw. Throwing hurried passes to avoid sacks rarely goes well. And it’s not like he’s able to avoid those sacks either:

The downside here is that Tech’s defensive line has struggled. We saw what North Texas did against this front seven on the ground. But on passing plays, the Bulldogs' pass rush is the second worst in FBS football: