When the season began, this week's opponent, Sam Houston State, was seen as one you could fairly easily pencil in as a win. The Bearkats are transitioning up from the FCS ranks after having an untypically bad year in their final year in the WAC. And the now closest geographical conference opponent to Tech has done nothing but encourage that preseason prediction as the season has gone along. Racking up losses in every FBS game they've played (let alone every conference game they've played) en route to a 1-8 record entering Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday as Louisiana Tech's homecoming opponent. But before we jump the gun and credit Tech with their 4th win in a season for the first time since the COVID-shortened season, it's important to note that Sam Houston is probably a bit better than their record would indicate:

Note that I didn't say that the Bearkats are good, because they aren't. This is not a bowl-eligible level team let alone a team that should be competing for the conference championship. But Sam Houston State is a team that should have already picked up their first FBS win by now. Because, just like Tech, the Bearkats have lost quite a few close games in 2023. In fact, except for a 38-7 beatdown by Houston, every single game played by Sam Houston has been decided by 14 points or fewer. And five of the past six were one-possession games, including two overtime losses. So while both of the teams playing in Ruston have a predisposition towards losing close games, one team that enters has to win. Tech's offense and Sam Houston's defense tend to be league-average as of late, while Tech's defense and Sam Houston's offense have been very very bad. That's an oversimplification, but that means we could see this game decided by something trivial, like penalties: