A lot was learned about the 2022 Louisiana Tech football team on Saturday night in Missouri. Getting touchbacks on kickoffs is possible, the quarterback situation leaves a bit to be desired, and true freshman Cyrus Allen may be emerging before our eyes. One thing I hope we didn’t learn on Saturday is just how bad our running game is. Outside of the QB position, five different guys registered at least one rushing attempt in Columbia, but nobody had success. Greg Garner got the start, but only tallied 6 yards on 4 attempts. Marquis Crosby was the leading rusher on the night but only ran the ball 7 times for 23 yards. Charvis Thornton also had a single rush for 3 yards. But if Tech wants to figure out their running game, there will not be a better chance than against Stephen F Austin.



The season is still young, but in the opener against Jacksonville State, SFA gave up 285 yards on the group on 46 tries. The next week against Alcorn State, the Lumberjacks gave up even more yards on even fewer attempts: 37 rushes for 290 yards. This isn’t the rush defense we saw from Stephen F Austin last year. The 2021 Lumberjack football team ranked in the FCS Top 20 in rushing yards allowed per game and yards per rush. Even if the previous years, SFA had a rushing defense that was middle-of-the-FCS-pack. Nothing compares to how poorly the start of the 2022 season has gone for Stephen F Austin:

