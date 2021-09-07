Stat Attack | Southeastern Louisiana

This might sound familiar after Tech’s opener at Mississippi State, but Tech will yet again face a pass-heavy attack as the Bulldogs welcome FCS Southeastern LA to Ruston. But while Mississippi State struggled to get the ball moving through the air in 2020 (and three-quarters of last week’s game), Southeastern’s passing game was stellar all year long:



Led by Arkansas transfer QB Cole Kelley, the Southeastern passing game allowed the offense to put up 40 points per game and lead the Lions to a #20 ranking in the FCS polls. But the Lions weren’t allergic to running the ball. Like Tech, Southeastern averaged 34 attempts per game and also failed to reach 200 rushing yards in any one game. In all, this meant that SELA only averaged 3.4 rushing yards per game.

