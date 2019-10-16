For the first time this season, Tech will face off against a team entering the game with a winning record when the Bulldogs host Southern Miss this Saturday. But what separates the Golden Eagles from other opponents Tech has encountered this year is not so much the wins, but the potent passing offense that has brought them that success. While USM has only dialed up passing plays 48% of the time (5th highest in C-USA), they have made the most of those throws with 11.1 yards per pass attempt, the most in C-USA and the 5th most in the country:

And if you remember last year, Southern Miss's starting quarterback (and former Bulldog) Jack Abraham led college football last year with a 73.1% completion percentage. So it's not surprising that a returning Abraham has kept the Eagles in the top five in the nation with a team completion percentage of 71.8%. Add all that together, and USM has the 6th best passing offense in college football:

For the Bulldog pass defense, its sort of a good-news-bad-news situation. First the bad news: Tech has given up 246 passing yards per game, which puts them at 87th in the nation. But the good news is that Tech gave up that many yards partially due to the sheer quantity of passing plays their opponents called to stay in the game. Excluding FCS games, Tech faced the 12th most pass attempts per game in all of college football, and by far the most in C-USA: