BleedTechBlue - Stat Attack: Southern Miss

For the second week in a row, Tech is scheduled to open the season against a first-time FBS head coach in their first game as coach. Any other year, that sentence wouldn’t make sense, but welcome to 2020.

Scotty Walden, who was the co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver coach previously, now holds the reins of the Southern Miss football team.

The coaching shake-up was a consequence of USM's 32-21 loss to a Sun Belt team that hadn’t won a road game since 2017. The humiliating defeat at the hands of South Alabama resulted in Jay Hopson’s resignation, and Walden’s promotion

But even though Hopson is out in Hattiesburg, we probably won’t see much of a different system for the Eagles in the rest of 2020. Interim head coaches that take over in the middle of the season are usually just tasked with keeping the ship afloat.

So let’s look at Southern Miss's embarrassing performance against South Alabama, and see what we can expect from the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

This week, the stat we’re going to hone in on is Success Rate. This advanced stat comes from Football Outsiders, and is used in calculating SP+ rankings. The stat looks at how often an offense gets 50% of the years to gain on first down, 70% on second down, and 100% on third or fourth down.

So for example, a 6 yard run is a “successful” play on 1st and 10 or 3rd and 3, but not on 2nd and 15. A team’s success rate for a game is the percentage of plays that met that criteria for “successful.”

Let’s use Success Rate to look at Southern Miss’s offense first, since that’s the background of their new head coach.

Last year across the NCAA, the average success rate for a team was right around 41%, and the Eagles were just below that at 40%. And if we break it down by quarter, we can see that USM was able to score in the quarters they were the most successful (as you would expect):



