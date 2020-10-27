BleedTechBlue - Stat Attack: UAB

After a second-half offensive performance by Bulldogs that only put up 50 yards and three first downs in the Alamodome on Saturday night, Tech fans will want to hear that UAB has a terrible defense. Well, unfortunately, that is not the case. Going by SP+'s Success Rate, the Blazer defense has been just as good as BYU's:

Even if we use a more traditional stat, UAB looks like one of the best defenses the Bulldogs will face all year:

The defense is undoubtedly the strength of this Blazer team. UAB ranks in the top 25 in the nation in yards per play allowed, total yards allowed, and even points per game allowed. And a lot of that overall success is due to UAB's stout pass defense:

The Blazers allow the sixth-lowest completion percentage and the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the country. And that's with opponents are throwing the ball an average of 30 times a game. But while the pass defense has been superb, the Blazer run defense could use some work:

But interestingly, if you look at defensive success rate on rushing plays, you see a different picture:

As a quick refresher, success rate refers to the number of plays that get 50% of the yards to gain on first down, 70% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth down.

So UAB is better than average at stopping any given run play, but are still giving up a large number of yards per rush. That must mean that the Blazers are prone to giving up a huge run. And that's exactly what we see here: