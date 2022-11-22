It has been a long and grueling season for Louisiana Tech. In the rushing and passing games, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Bulldogs have struggled all year long and limp into the season finale against UAB in the Blazers’ final game in Conference USA.

Things, of course, didn’t quite go to plan for the departing team from Birmingham. After Bill Clark’s sudden retirement before the season, Bryant Vincent had some impossibly large shoes to fill. But yet, the 2022 Blazer team comes to town one game out of bowl eligibility with one game to go.

With a point spread of 17.5, getting to a fifth bowl game in six years seems about as much of a done deal as you can get in sports.

The Blazers excel at running the ball. Tech has the worst rush defense in college football.

UAB has been able to keep QB Dylan Hopkins upright. The Bulldogs have the 9th worst pass rush in college football.

The green-and-white are the 26th-best team in FBS football at converting third downs. The red-and-blue are the 17th worst in the nation at defending those same situations.

Vegas expects a blood bath (and who could blame them), but instead of rehashing how poorly our pass defense or rush offense has performed, let’s look at field goals: