It probably isn't very surprising to hear that Tech tends to avoid going for it a lot on fourth down. The Bulldogs did go for it twice this weekend against Southern Miss, but it's not something Skip Holtz's Bulldogs do very often.

This year, Tech has averaged 1.2 fourth down conversion attempts per game, the 100th most in FBS football. And that's about what we've come to expect from the conservative playcaller: In the Holtz era at Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs have only ranked as high as 77th in most fourth down conversion attempts. In 2016, Tech had the second fewest attempts, averaging 0.6 fourth down tries per game.

But when Tech travels to El Paso this weekend to take on the 1-5 UTEP Miners, Tech fans may get to see what a good fourth down team looks like.

UTEP has attempted more fourth downs than Tech this year, but not as many as others on this year’s football schedule: