Stat Attack | UTEP

In fantasy football, there's a term called a "boom-or-bust" player. These are guys that will often score a lot of points one week but then next to nothing the next. These players can both win and lose a bunch of games for whoever has them on their fantasy team. And at a per play level, UTEP's passing offense is the definition of a boom-or-bust unit. Overall, the Miners average 9.8 yards per pass attempt, the eighth-best in college football. But to contrast that, QB Gavin Hardison leads UTEP to have one of the worst completion percentages in the nation:

Combine the high yards per pass attempt and the low completion percentage, and you have an offense that seems to have a huge play any time they can actually get the ball into a receiver's hands:

But while the booms for this boom-or-bust passing attack are high, the busts can be equally low. The worst outcome for a passing play is an interception, and UTEP has thrown plenty of those so far this year: