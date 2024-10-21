Stat Attack | UTEP

After a disastrous loss to New Mexico State last Tuesday, the only good news for the Bulldogs is that they won't be the team to hand UTEP its first win of the season after the Miners beat FIU 30-21 last Wednesday. But after Tech's recent struggles in Las Cruces, there's a real fear that they might be the Miners' second victory. But for UTEP to have a chance to join Tech in the Two Wins Club™, they would need to greatly improve on offense, especially when it comes to sustaining drives.

Let’s start by focusing on the end of drives and then working our way back to their beginning. Against FBS opponents, UTEP's red zone scoring percentage is only 62.5%, the 4th worst in college football. This means that less than two-thirds of the time the Miners cross into the red zone, they fail to score—whether through a touchdown or even a field goal.

Backing up from the 20-yard line to the 40, UTEP's performance doesn't improve much. The Miners are averaging just 2.9 points per scoring opportunity, placing them sixth worst in the nation: