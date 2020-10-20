BleedTechBlue - Stat Attack: UTSA

Tech started the 2020 season with a two-quarterback dilemma. Who should start at the most important position on the team? The homegrown youngster in Aaron Allen? Or the experienced grad-transfer in Luke Anthony? But while Tech had a two QB problem, UTSA was trying to decide between four guys: Frank Harris, Lowell Narcisse, Josh Adkins, and Jordan Weeks. And while the four haven’t been used equally, all have found a way to be involved in the offense:



The usage has been inconsistent, but so has the production from the quartet:



After Lowell Narcisse's unfortunate injury, the Roadrunner’s QB room is now effectively a two-man show: Frank Harris and Josh Adkins, with Harris leading the way. Quarterback is an important position on any football team, but especially on a UTSA team that passes the ball a lot (you know, for a C-USA team):



But where UTSA really utilizes their quarterbacks is not in the passing game, but with running the ball. Some QBs were used more than others to pick up rushing yards, but all had an impact:

In the first half of the year, the now-injured Narcisse was statistically the best passer on the team, but Frank Harris was the best rusher. Well, best rushing quarterback. UTSA’s Sincere McCormick would be on pace in a normal (non-covid) year to be a 1,400-yard rusher (Tech hasn’t had a 1,400-yard rusher since Ryan Moats in 2004). But even looking at a stat like yards per carry, Frank Harris almost blends in with the rest of the running backs:



And between McCormick, Harris, and the rest of the supporting cast, UTSA has the seventh most explosive rushing attack in college football (using SP+ numbers):

But overall, UTSA’s run ability is dwarfed by other teams that Tech has faced (BYU and Marshall) and will face (North Texas and FIU). And while Tech struggled against the run to open the season at Southern Miss, the Bulldog defense has progressively gotten better as the year went on: