Stat Attack | UTSA

The Louisiana Tech offensive line started 2021 as one of the most improved units on the team. After allowing 31 sacks in 10 games a year ago, the Bulldogs only gave up one in each of the first three games this year. But in Game #4 against North Texas, emergency starting QB Aaron Allen was sacked three times. A week later Austin Kendall re-entered the lineup, just to get sacked three times by NC State.

Both of those three-sack games were easy to write off as one-offs. The gameplan for North Texas didn't anticipate the need to swap out quarterbacks at the last minute. And the NC State defense has been a top-tier ACC defense all year.

But the Bulldogs allowed four sacks in El Paso on Saturday. Suddenly, this isn't a couple of isolated incidents. This is a downward trend.

So it's incredibly frustrating to see a Bulldog strength-turned-weakness simply stay a strength for UTSA all season long: