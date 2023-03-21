This weekend kicked off C-USA play for the Dogs with a tough weekend dropping the series 2-1. Friday night Tech took game 1 in a tight pitcher's duel with a 2-1 win. Games 2 and 3 had much different outcomes with Charlotte winning 12-6 and 9-0.

Stat #1- Starter Duration

Fincher had another good start going 6 innings with only 1 earned run. He currently leads the team in innings pitched per start with 5.6. The IP/s for all games Fincher has not started is 3.385.

Finding quality starting pitching beyond Fincher has been a challenge for Lane Burroughs and his staff through the first 20 games of the season.

Stat #2 - Hits Allowed

In Saturday's game The Dogs gave up 22 hits. The last time they have allowed that many hits was in 2012 against Nebraska with 24 hits.

Stat #3- Cold Bats

The total batting average for Tech this weekend was .180, which is the lowest for any weekend series this season. The next lowest was last weekend against Arkansas.

Tech has to get the sticks going to ease some of the pressure on the pitching staff.

Up Next

This week the Diamond Dogs have brief 4-game road trip with a midweek game in Monroe against ULM, followed by the next conference series at Western Kentucky.

