Starting with J'Mar Smith, Jaqwis Dancy, and a strong offensive line; Jason's team has the strongest case to be a winning team.

As usual, I wanted to make sure and have a strong offensive line. O'Shea Dugas is the man up front for the Bulldogs and the big man was one of my top picks. A also selected Ethan Reed, Drew Kirkpatrick, Hanner Shipley, and Geewhite Stallworth. Dugas and Stallworth are my tackles and Reed is the center. Shipley and Kirkpatrick, both came to Tech from Blinn College, are the guards. All 5 guys have either started games for Tech or at least played significant reps.

With Tech's starting quarterback and running back, J'Mar Smith and Jaqwis Dancy, I made sure to go for experience. With a solid offensive line in front of them, I know Smith and Dancy would be able to bring the most offensive production. I also drafted Dee Fleming as a back up running back and for special teams, but he has since left the program.

Ben allowed me to replace Fleming with incoming receiver Wayne Toussant. I was already loaded at receiver and at kick returner/punt returner. Toussant brings even more speed to go with George Scott, Rhashid Bonnette, Ceejay Powell, and Tahj Magee. Scott is my deep threat while Bonnette showed he can be a reliable target across the middle. Powell has a chance to be a a key contributor this year and will be another weapon in the middle of the field.

So you might be saying to yourself, "Jason is loaded on offense, how do the other teams stand a chance? Also, Jason must not have much on defense. Actually, the defense is pretty dang good and very fast.

I went with veterans and speed up front. Led by senior Jordan Bradford in the middle, this defensive line will get after the quarterback. I have 270-pound senior Immanuel Turner at the other inside spot, and a third senior Matthew Ydarraga at defensve end. At Viper, I have junior Eric Kendzior. These four guys all have high motors and play with speed.





At linebacker, I went with Trey Baldwin and Brandon Floyd, both who joined the Bulldogs from Trinity Valley Community College. Who knows? These guys might be the two starters for Skip Holtz this year at linebacker. The 215-pound Floyd can cover the outside and the 235-pound Baldwin, who started his college career at Texas Tech, is the middle linebacker.

At corner, I have Trey Spencer and Zach Hannibal. Spencer is one of Tech's most reliable cover men and the 6'0" Hannibal made strides this offseason and should figure into the rotation.