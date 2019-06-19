Louisiana Tech added its 11th commitment to the 2020 recruiting class Monday night when TE/WR Darius Edmonds pledged his services to the Bulldogs.

Asked why he chose Louisiana Tech, Edmonds told BleedTechBlue.com, “The family environment that both the community and team have with one another.” Edmonds will come to Louisiana Tech from Atascocita High School in Humble, TX. The talented 6’4 playmaker finished his junior season with 800 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.