Talented Playmaker Edmonds Chooses La Tech
Louisiana Tech added its 11th commitment to the 2020 recruiting class Monday night when TE/WR Darius Edmonds pledged his services to the Bulldogs.
Asked why he chose Louisiana Tech, Edmonds told BleedTechBlue.com, “The family environment that both the community and team have with one another.”
Edmonds will come to Louisiana Tech from Atascocita High School in Humble, TX.
The talented 6’4 playmaker finished his junior season with 800 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.
In addition to Louisiana Tech, Edmonds also held offers from North Texas, UTSA, Utah State, New Mexico, Fordham, and Texas Southern.
Louisiana Tech’s 2020 recruiting class currently ranks 52nd nationally and #1 in Conference USA.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. Throughout the summer we will keep you up to date on all things Louisiana Tech football when it comes to previewing the 2019 schedule, recruiting updates, updates along the summer camp circuit, and potential grad transfer additions. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!
Sign-up here.
Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!