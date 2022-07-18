Taylor Young selected by Dodgers the in the 8th round of 2022 MLB Draft

Taylor Young was selected in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Embed content not available

Young will go down as one of the best baseball players in Louisiana Tech history.

The West Monroe native finished his career with a .330 batting average, 297 hits, 272 runs scored, 60 2B, 5 3B, 29 HR, 150 RBI, and 59 SB.

The 297 hits are first in program history.

As a senior in 2022, Young finished with a .364 batting average, 12 HR, 51 RBI, and 28 SB.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue