TE Ivan Thomas commits to LA Tech
Ivan Thomas announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Tuesday morning.
Thomas will come to Louisiana Tech from Hutchinson CC in Kansas.
The 6'4, 230-pound TE began his career at FIU where he caught 7 passes for 44 yards as a freshman in 2018.
Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love everything, the coaches, the facilities and the town. The program had open arms for me to become a part of the family!"
During his spring season at Hutchinson, Thomas caught 17 passes for 323 yards and 6 TDs.
Thomas will join the Bulldog roster in June and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning this fall.
