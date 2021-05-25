TE Ivan Thomas commits to LA Tech

Thomas will come to Louisiana Tech from Hutchinson CC in Kansas.

The 6'4, 230-pound TE began his career at FIU where he caught 7 passes for 44 yards as a freshman in 2018.

Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love everything, the coaches, the facilities and the town. The program had open arms for me to become a part of the family!"

During his spring season at Hutchinson, Thomas caught 17 passes for 323 yards and 6 TDs.



