football

TE Ivan Thomas commits to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Ivan Thomas announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Tuesday morning.

Thomas will come to Louisiana Tech from Hutchinson CC in Kansas.

The 6'4, 230-pound TE began his career at FIU where he caught 7 passes for 44 yards as a freshman in 2018.

Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love everything, the coaches, the facilities and the town. The program had open arms for me to become a part of the family!"

During his spring season at Hutchinson, Thomas caught 17 passes for 323 yards and 6 TDs.


Thomas will join the Bulldog roster in June and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning this fall.

{{ article.author_name }}