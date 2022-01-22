TE John Locke commits to LA Tech

Locke enjoyed a breakout season at O'Connor High School as a senior in 2021 when he hauled in 40 passes for 1,450 yards and 12 TDs.

On why he chose LA Tech, Locke told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose La Tech because of the following reasons; Ruston is a town that I want to represent on the football field. I love the small town atmosphere. Coach Cumbie, Coach Parr and the rest of the staff are the biggest reason I chose La Tech. They are all great leaders, and I would run through a brick wall for them if they told me to. I couldn’t imagine playing for anyone else.”

Locke also held offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale.

Locke is the 11th high school commitment/signee for the Louisiana Tech in its 2022 recruiting class.

