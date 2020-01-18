Louisiana Tech dropped a heartbreaker to North Texas 51-50 Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

In the first half, North Texas came out of the gates playing with tons of emotion and energy. The Mean Green forced the Bulldogs into 12 first half turnovers that led to a 33-24 lead at intermission.

Trailing by 9 with 18:08 remaining in the game, Amorie Archibald knocked down a trio of three pointers on consecutive possessions to pull Tech within 3 at 37-34.

Tech would take its first lead at 44-43 with 9:12 remaining on another Archibald three pointer.

The two teams would then trade buckets until Jacolby Pemberton knocked down two free throws with 4:08 remaining to bring Tech within 1 at 49-48.

Neither team would score again until Archibald drove to the rim and converted a lay-up, while being fouled, to give Tech a 50-49 lead with 5.4 seconds remaining. The junior was unable to convert the free throw, giving the Mean Green the ball with under 5 seconds remaining.

Javion Hamlet would then drive the length of the floor and convert a runner as time expired to give North Texas a 51-50 win.

Archibald led Tech with 17 points in 34 minutes of action.

For North Texas, Umoja Gibson led the way with 15 points.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night when they travel to Murfreesboro to take on Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+.

