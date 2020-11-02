BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: Bulldogs Down Blazers in 2 OT, Road Test at North Texas Upcoming

Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) got back to its winning ways Saturday evening with a 37-34 victory in double overtime over UAB (4-3, 2-1).

While it wasn't always pretty, an emotional victory might be exactly what the doctor ordered for this Tech team.

Three things we learned this week

1 -- The OL put its head down and went to work

After struggling the previous four weeks, Louisiana Tech's offensive line had been under a great deal of scrutiny for the team's lack of production on offense. Skip Holtz and Robert McFarland went to work after the loss at UTSA in hopes of figuring out a way to give Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen some time to throw. The work paid off as Tech's two signal callers were not sacked in the game and only faced pressure on 6 of 48 drop backs. Credit where credit is due.

2 -- Give the QBs some time to throw, they'll succeed

I've said it all year, if Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen are given time to throw, they'll make defenses pay. While Anthony didn't play his best game, completing 11/20 for 141 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, Allen was there to pick up the slack. The RS SO signal caller took advantage of his playing time and willed Tech back into the game in the fourth quarter. Allen connected on TD throws of 30 and 24 yards in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 31 and send it into overtime. Anthony and Allen combined to go 29/46 for 332 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT in the victory.

3 -- Milton Williams and the Tech DL stepped up HUGE late

Through 3.5 quarters, LA Tech's run defense was gashed for 315 yards on the ground. UAB kicked a FG to go up 31-17 with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter. From that point forward, Louisiana Tech's defensive line took over. The Bulldogs would allow only 56 yards to the Blazers on their last 7 possessions. From a run defense perspective, Tech allowed just 23 yards on 17 carries during that same time frame. Milton Williams lead the way up front for the Bulldogs with 9 tackles in the game, including 3 for loss. David Blackwell and Anthony Camp deserve a ton of credit for some of the adjustments they made in changing the momentum in the game.

Two questions going forward

1 -- Will Tech keep trying to run the football?

It's a fair question at this point, and I get it, Tech has to at least attempt to run the football at times to keep the defense honest. However, the Bulldogs have been unable to get anything going on the ground for the last five weeks. For the season, Tech is 2.8 yards per carry on the ground. Protect the QB and air it out!!!

2 -- Aaron Allen or Luke Anthony?

We can probably ask this question every week. Aaron Allen stood out this week in the win over UAB. The sophomore went 18/26 for 191 yards, 2 TDs in helping Tech come from behind and earn a huge win. Anthony has made six consecutive starts and has a 13:4 TD to INT ratio. Has Allen earned the opportunity to start? Does Skip Holtz continue to start Anthony? One thing is for certain, both guys will continue to play.

One prediction going forward

Do it again.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Denton to take on North Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!



