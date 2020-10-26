BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: Bulldogs Drop Close One at UTSA, UAB at Home Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) dropped a 27-26 heartbreaker at UTSA Saturday night.

Gut punch.

What now? No time for rest, the Bulldogs will host UAB inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look back at the UTSA defeat, plus the week ahead.

Three things we learned this week

1 -- Baldwin and Grubbs continue to shine

Louisiana Tech has had a number of issues on both sides of the ball in the last month but Trey Baldwin and Tyler Grubbs are not included in any of them. The duo combined for 30 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 INT in the loss. Baldwin is averaging 11.4 tackles per game in 2020, while Grubbs has been pretty stellar himself averaging 10.5.

2 -- Offense solid early, but unable to put together a full four quarters

Listen, it wasn't always pretty, but Louisiana Tech looked improved offensively in the first half against UTSA. The Bulldogs ran 43 plays for 212 yards and scored 19 points in the first half. Three field goals were kicked in the red zone, but we were looking for progress, right? However, the second half was a completely different story. The Bulldogs were completely shut down. Tech ran 23 plays in the second half for a total of 35 yards and did not score a single offensive point. After 15 carries for 68 yards in the first half, Israel Tucker had just 4 carries for 2 yards in the second half.

3 -- Confidence, confidence, confidence

After averaging only 263 yards and 17 points per game in the three previous weeks prior to UTSA, it was evident Saturday that the Bulldogs lacked confidence offensively. Luke Anthony was hesitant to let it rip from the QB position, and there weren't many shots down the field due to the struggling OL. The lack of confidence on Saturday was more concerning than the actual play on the field.

Two questions going forward

1 -- Is it time for a QB change?

On the surface, Luke Anthony didn't play all that bad at UTSA. Anthony was 22/33 (66%) for 148 yards, 1 TD. Not bad, right? Well, if you watched the game, it was easy to see that Anthony was lacking confidence. Playing the QB position without a great deal of confidence is tough to overcome. I will say, it's tough to evaluate the play of the QB with all the struggles on the offensive line, but we have seen the struggles offensively for four straight weeks and maybe Aaron Allen can ignite some life into the unit. I'm just saying, it might be worth a shot.

2 -- Where has this DL been all season?

I get it, UTSA wasn't the best opponent that Louisiana Tech has seen in 2020. However, the Bulldogs were really good up front Saturday night. David Blackwell's unit had 9 TFL and 4 sacks! Putting opposing offenses behind the chains is a goal of any defense, and if the Tech defense can do this with more regularity, they'll continue to improve. Tech is allowing 26 points per game in its last 3 games after allowing 38 points per game in the first 3 games of the season.

One prediction going forward

Tech beats UAB on Saturday. Probably the craziest prediction I've made in four years. I just have a feeling, it can't be explained. Crush me if I'm wrong! I can take it!

