PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs drop CUSA opener at FIU, time off before MTSU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-3) dropped a 17-10 decision at FIU to open Conference USA play on Saturday night.

With the loss, Tech has now lost 22 of its last 23 road games dating back to 2020.

The Bulldogs will not be back in action until its hosts Middle Tennessee on October 11th.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Evan Bullock makes 1st start at Quarterback

Evan Bullock made his first career start at quarterback against FIU and finished 26/37 (70%) for 218 yards.

Although Tech was unable to light up the scoreboard only scoring 10 points offensively, Bullock certainly looked poised throughout the contest.

The Anna, TX native is far from a finished product and Saturday was only the beginning of his collegiate career.

2 — Offensive Execution

Sonny Cumbie mentioned earlier in the week that all 11 players have to execute their assignment on a given play for an offense to be successful on a consistent basis.

With Bullock making his first career start, that was going to be even more important on Saturday night.

With Louisiana Tech only able to muster 10 points and 297 total yards offensively it certainly appears that the offensive unit needs to kick it into another gear to become more consistent going forward.

The Bulldogs rank 109th nationally in points per game against FBS competition.

3 — Defense, Defense, Defense

For a fourth consecutive game, Louisiana Tech's defensive unit gave the team a chance to win.

Jeremiah Johnson's defense limited FIU to 17 points and only 304 total yards.

The Panthers averaged only 4.4 yards per play.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Is Bullock THE GUY at quarterback?

Fair question, right?

We have to figure out if the redshirt freshman can be the future at the position, don't we?

Win, lose, or draw, Tech needs to focus on finding its long-term starting quarterback over the next eight games.

2 — Can the Bulldogs make a run in 2024?

Tech gets Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, and UTEP over its next three games.

MUST WIN. ALL 3.

That's what it will take to get to a bowl game in 2024.

One Prediction for Next Week

Bye week. May your week be filled with joy and happiness.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xhdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhlLTMtMi0xLWJ1bGxkb2dzLWRyb3AtY3VzYS1vcGVuZXItdG8t YXQtZml1LXRpbWUtb2ZmLWJlZm9yZS1tdHN1IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsYXRlY2gucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtMy0yLTEtYnVsbGRvZ3MtZHJvcC1jdXNhLW9w ZW5lci10by1hdC1maXUtdGltZS1vZmYtYmVmb3JlLW10c3UmYzU9MTE5Nzc5 ODkwOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=