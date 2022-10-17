Louisiana Tech really struggled on the defensive side of the football in a 47-27 loss at North Texas on Saturday afternoon. Three Things We Learned 1 -- Run Defense is a PROBLEM Louisiana Tech allowed a season-high 475 yards on the ground to North Texas on Saturday afternoon.



The 475 yards came on just 47 carries by Mean Green ball carriers. That's over 10 yards per carry. Ouch. The Bulldogs are now allowing 263 yards per game on the ground to its opponents after six games. That total ranks last among FBS schools nationally. The Bulldogs were without Tyler Grubbs on Saturday, but the run defense has been an issue throughout the season.