Louisiana Tech dropped a hard-fought game to Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon but will look to close out the 2023 season with a win at Jacksonville State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM on ESPN+.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Bachmeier plays best game of 2023

Hank Bachmeier finished 29/42 (69%) for 384 yards and 2 INTs.

The Murrieta, CA native graded out at 91.5, per Pro Football Focus. It was the highest graded game of Bachmeier's career.

On throws 20+ yards down field, Bachmeier was 6/10 for 216 yards. The vertical passing game was on point.

2 — Cyrus Allen GOES OFF

Who was Hank Bachmeier hitting on the vertical routes on Saturday afternoon? It was Cyrus Allen.

Allen had a career-high 7 catches for a career-high 170 yards and 1 TD.

Using a combination of speed + ability to go up and win 50/50 balls the sophomore out of New Orleans gave the Bearkats defense fits all afternoon.

3 — Jessie Evans causes HAVOC

Jessie Evans played a season-high 56 snaps at defensive end on Saturday and had his best game as a Bulldog.

The Houston, TX native finished with 9 tackles, 3 TFL and 1.5 sacks.

For his efforts, Evans earned an 87.4 PFF Grade.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the offense put up 500 yards of offense against the Gamecocks?

Outside of four turnovers (freaky turnovers to be honest), the Tech offense was in sync and in rhythm throughout most of the contest on their way to putting up 524 yards of total offense.

Can the Bulldogs do it for a second straight week? It'll be fun to watch!

2 — Will Keith Willis lead the Bulldogs in TDs in 2023?

Keith Willis leads the Bulldogs with 7 touchdowns in 2023.

If Willis ends up leading Louisiana Tech in TDs, he'd be the first true freshman to do so since Kenneth Dixon (28 TDs) in 2012.

One Prediction for Next Week

Bulldogs handle business at Jacksonville State by double digits.

