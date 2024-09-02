Jeremiah Johnson's defense got a late stop on Saturday night to seal a 25-17 victory for Louisiana Tech (1-0) over Nicholls.

Let's dive into some of our key takeaways from the victory.

Three Things We Learned

1 — The Tech Defense is Improved

How can you deny the results from Saturday night?

Jeremiah Johnson's defense limited the Colonels to 200 total yards and only 10 points.

The Bulldog defense forced 9 punts, 1 turnover, and had 8 tackles for loss to go along with 6.5 sacks.

The opening night effort was something to admire.

The competition will tick up on September 14th when the Bulldogs travel to Raleigh, NC to take on NC State.

2 — Offense Struggles

It wasn't pretty on the offensive side of the ball Saturday night.

Sonny Cumbie's unit saw itself turn the football over 5 times, average only 2.7 yards per rush, and convert only 37% of its third downs.

Simply put, the unit must produce at a much more efficient level going forward.

3 — Kolbe Fields is a DOG

BleedTechBlue has been drooling about Kolbe Field since he stepped on Tech's campus in March of 2023.

The Rummel HS product proved why in his first game on the Joe Aillet turf Saturday night.

Fields was all over the field finishing with 12 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks from his linebacker spot.

Fields will be a force for the Tech defense throughout the season.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — What does the health of Jack Turner look like?

Jack Turner exited the game due to injury in the first quarter against Nicholls on Saturday night.

Turner had completed 4/8 throws for 70 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT.

Sonny Cumbie mentioned postgame that the Round Rock, TX native had injured his left knee.

Blake Baker entered for Turner and got the Bulldogs to the finish line with a W.

Getting Turner back on the field is essential for the Bulldogs if they are going to reach their ceiling in 2024.

2 — Can the Bulldogs clean up the "small details" during the bye week?

Seven penalties. Three interceptions. Two fumbles. Two muffed punts. Blocked PAT.

Details matter when the competition ramps up.

One Prediction for Next Week

It's a bye week, so we'll say that Saturday will be stress free.

