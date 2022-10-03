After falling 38-14 to South Alabama on September 24th, Louisiana Tech had an open date this past weekend to examine how things have gone in the season up to this point.

With the bye week having past, Louisiana Tech will now turn its attention towards UTEP.

The Conference USA opener for the Bulldogs will take place inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 6 PM.

With Louisiana Tech having had a bye week and conference play starting this weekend, we'll do the 3-2-1 a little bit differently this week.

Conference USA Standings

1. North Texas - 3-3 (2-0)

2. WKU - 3-2 (1-0)

3. UTSA - 3-2 (1-0)

4. Rice - 3-2 (1-0)

5. UTEP - 3-3 (1-1)

6. Florida Atlantic - 2-4 (1-1)

7. Louisiana Tech - 1-3 (0-0)

8. Middle Tennessee - 3-2 (0-1)

9. UAB - 2-2 (0-1)

10. FIU - 2-2 (0-1)

11. Charlotte - 1-5 (0-2)

Louisiana Tech is the only team in C-USA that has yet to play a conference game to this point.

Inside the Bulldogs Numbers

Points Per Game - 27.5

Points Allowed Per Game - 38.7

Total Yards Per Game - 371.3

Total Yards Allowed Per Game - 443.3

Rush Yards Per Game - 92.8

Rush Yards Allowed Per Game - 230.5

Pass Yards Per Game - 278.5

Pass Yards Allowed Per Game - 212.7

Turnovers Lost - 13

Turnovers Gained - 7

3rd Down Conversion % - 20/56 (36%)

3rd Down Conversion % Allowed - 22/52 (42%)

Red Zone TD % - 6/13

Red Zone TD % Allowed - 12/21

Individual Bulldog Statistical Leaders

QB Parker McNeil - 60/110 (54%), 901 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs

RB Marquis Crosby - 45 carries, 248 yards, 3 TDs

WR Tre Harris - 20 catches, 250 yards, 2 TDs

WR Smoke Harris - 16 catches, 160 yards, 2 TDs

TE Griffin Hebert - 14 catches, 327 yards, 3 TDs

LB Tyler Grubbs - 39 total tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sacks

S Beejay Williamson - 27 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

S Jaiden Cole - 18 total tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU

DE J'Dan Burnett - 9 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR, 1 PBU

It's a new season for Louisiana Tech as Conference USA action starts up this weekend with UTEP.

The 1-3 record in non-conference play is a thing of the past. Let's see if Sonny Cumbie and his staff can clean up some of the mistakes in order to propel the Bulldogs to a strong finish in 2022.

